Leslie Grace Set For ‘How To Win Friends And Disappear People’ Podcast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Batgirl’s Leslie Grace to set to star in and produce a vampire comedy-thriller podcast series.

Content studio and podcast network QCode is behind How to Win Friends and Disappear People, with Grace (In the Heights) tapped to executive produce and star. It’ll debut on podcast platforms in 2023.

Created, written and directed by Sophia Lopez (Hightown), the series also stars Soni Nicole Bringas (Fuller House), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family), James Paxton (Eyewitness) and Carlos Jamie Alazraqui (Reno 911!). Lopez is also an executive producer along with Qcode founder Rob Herting, Michele Zarate, Sandra Yee Ling, and Alexa Gabrielle Ramirez.

Producers say the ten-episode series will bring vampire lore into the modern world. It will follow Nancy (Bringas) and El (Grace), who become friends in New York’s social media-driven millennial world. Nancy discovers El is actually a centuries-old vampire and soon both are pulled down a rabbit hole of obsession, toxic friendship, deceit and murder.

Soni Nicole Bringas and Sophia Lopez

“The characters of El and Nancy really allow us to explore elements of toxic female friendship and hyperbolized co-dependence via this unlikely relationship between vampire and familiar,” said Grace. “I’m so grateful to have been welcomed by QCode and Sophia in such a way that allowed me to contribute to this brilliant project both as actress and producer.”

“Perfect for true crime fanatics and fans of comedic thrillers, this series utilizes vampire lore to insightfully explore modern relationships and feelings unique to the digital age,” said QCode CEO Herting, a former CAA agent who founded the company in 2018 in partnership with Automatik and Grandview.

The Hamden Journal reported yesterday that Anonymous Content is set to acquire Automatik after three months of negotiation.

