New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft laid down the gauntlet to Bill Belichick, according to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy ran into Kraft at a party and they got to talking about quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots and joined the Bucs with McCoy — and immediately won a Super Bowl. After Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together, Brady managed to get his first Super Bowl win without the Patriots coach. And Kraft seemed ready to put the pressure on Belichick, who was at least partially responsible for Brady’s departure,

During an appearance on the “i am athlete” podcast, McCoy recounted what Kraft told him: “I’m mad (Tom Brady) left. I told Bill, ‘Damnit, you let Tom win a championship. It’s time for you to win one.’”

McCoy added his own thoughts on Belichick.

“He’ll never win a championship again,” McCoy said. “That [expletive] is dead.”

Listen to McCoy’s story in the second video below.

It sounds like the pressure is on Belichick, whose Patriots are back in the playoffs this year after missing the postseason last year.

List

4 thoughts on the Patriots’ playoff matchup against the Bills