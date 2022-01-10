LeSean McCoy calls out NFL’s head coach firing double standard

McCoy calls out NFL’s head coach firing double standard originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL’s annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season.

There were the expected moves – the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy – but there was also a total shocker out of Miami as Brian Flores was let go by the Dolphins after just three seasons.

Most in the football world were taken by surprise when news of Flores’ ouster came down Monday morning, and for one former Eagles legend it seems the wheels started turning: if Flores is out… why aren’t other people in similar situations also getting the pink slip?

LeSean McCoy took to Twitter shortly after the Flores news broke to wonder why, amid the firing spree, no one from the Colts was getting the axe after Indy came up embarrassingly short against the NFL-worst Jags with the playoffs on the line:

Frankly, it’s a fair question to ask!

The Colts have now made the playoffs just twice in the last seven years, and just once in Frank Reich’s three years as a head coach. The team clearly didn’t come prepared for the biggest game of its season, and it cost Indy a shot at the playoffs.

Both the Colts and the Dolphins bounced back from awful starts to put themselves in playoff position late in the year, only to watch their hopes get squashed. Yet only Flores is out in Miami, while Reich keeps his job in Indy.

You can say the Colts have better long-term prospects in Indianapolis because of the talent on their roster… but do they? Neither team has the answer at quarterback, and both teams have made questionable roster management decisions that led to their 9-win campaigns.

If Reich is keeping his job – and I think he should – there aren’t many good ways to argue that Flores shouldn’t also still be employed as a head coach.

But the NFL has a long-standing problem with giving Black head coaches a fair shake compared to their white counterparts – just look at Jim Caldwell’s time in Detroit – and Monday’s news further reinforces this problem:

It’ll be very interesting to see where Flores lands.