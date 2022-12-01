Les Arcs Film Festival unveils 2022 Works In-Progress Selection – The Hamden Journal

France’s Les Arcs Film Festival has unveiled the 15 European feature film projects that will be presented in its Works in Progress showcase as part of its industry program, running December 1-10.

The selected projects were picked out of 160 submissions this year.

The line-up includes Rossa Speranza, the second film from Italian director Annarita Zambrano, whose debut feature After The War world premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2017.

Set in the 1980s, the dark comedy revolves around a group of teenagers who meet in an institution for wayward rich kids.

Other projects in the mix include the Peruvian feature Fuga by directorial duo Mary Jiménez and Bénédicte Liénard, whose previous collaborations include the award-winning documentary By The Name Of Tania.

The Work in Progress showcase is aimed at connecting features in post-production with sales agents, distributors and festival programmers.

Thirteen of the projects will compete for a €10,000 post-production prize, a €5,000 digital marketing prize, and a €10,000 award financing the production of an original composition.

The showcase runs within the framework of Les Arcs industry village which also encompasses the Co-production village, at which 18 projects in development will be presented; the Talent Village, supporting emerging filmmakers, and the Music Village, fostering connections between the music and cinema world.

The full list of projects in competition

* first film ** second film

Billy* (it)

Dir. Emilia Mazzacurati

Prods. JoleFilm

Foremost By Night* (Sp)

Dir. Victor Iriarte

Prods. La Termita Films (Sp), 4 à 4 Productions (Fr),

Atekaleun (Sp),

Prods CSC Films (Sp), Ukbar Filmes (Pt)

Fuga (Peru)

Dir. Mary Jiménez (Peru), Bénédicte Liénard (Bel)

Prods. Clin d’Oeil Films (Bel, Tu Vas Voir (Fr), Perpetua Films (Peru), SNG Studio (Nl)

Hunters On A White Field* (Swe)

Dir. Sarah Gyllenstierna

Prods. MostAlice film AB

Legua** (Pt)

Dir. Filipa Reis, João Miller Guerra

Prods. Uma Pedra No Sapato, (Ptl), KG Productions (Fr), Laranja Azul (Pl), Stayblack Productions (It)

Malevych (Ukr)

Dir. Daria Onyshchenko (Ukraine)

Prods. 435 Films (Ukr), Big Hands Film (Ukr), Lehmann Sisters (Switz)

Riviera* (Gr)

Dir. Orfeas Peretzis

Prods StudioBauhaus (Gr), KG Productions (Fr)

Rosso Speranza** (It)

Dir. Annarita Zambrano (Italy)

Prods. Mad Entertainment (It), Rai Cinema (It), TS Productions (Fr), Minerva Pictures (It)

Stray Bodies (Gr)

Dir. Elina Psykou

Prods. Jungle Films (Gr), Contrast Film (Switz), Doc Lab (It), Red Carpet (Bul), Anemon Productions (Gr)

The Invisible Fight (Ee)

Dir. Rainer Sarnet

Prods. Homeless Bob Production (Ee), Neda Film (Gr), White Picture (Lv), Helsinki Filmi (Fin)

The Permanent Picture* (Sp)

Dir. Laura Ferrés

Prods. Fasten Films (Sp), Le Bureau Films (Fr), Volta Produccion (Sp)

Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)

Dir. Daniel Hoesl

Prods. Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion

Projects presented Out of Competition

Skunk (Bel)

Dir. Koen Mortier

Prods. Czar Film (Bel), Baldr Film (Nl)

Presented in partnership with Flanders Image

Solitude (working title)* (Ice)

Dir. Ninna Palmadottir (Iceland), written by Rúnar Rúnarsson

Prods. Pegasus Pictures (Ice), nutprodukcia (Sk)

Presented by Jour2Fête and The Party Film Sales