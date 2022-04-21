Leonine Studios Bags Distribution Rights To Oz Crime Drama ‘Troppo’ – The Hamden Journal

Germany’s Leonine Studios has acquired distribution rights to AGC Television’s Australian crime drama Troppo.

The eight-part series comes is based on the Crimson Lake novel series from writer Candice Fox and recently debuted on the ABC in Australia. In the U.S., it is set to go out on Amazon’s IMDb TV (soon to be Amazon Freevee)

Set against a backdrop of crocodile-infested waters and idiosyncratic locals, it follows down-and-out cop Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), who is recruited by eccentric small town investigator Amnda Pharell (Nicole Chamoun) to look into the murder of a brilliant tech pioneer.

Yolanda Ramke (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Cargo) wrote and created the show, co-directing with Jocelyn Moorhouse (Wakefield), Catherine Millar (Twisted), Ben Howling (Cargo) and Grant Brown (Rush).

Aussie pair EQ Media Group and Beyond Entertainment co-produced the show in association with Renegade Entertainment. The ABC was a major financier, along with AGC Television in association with Aperture Media Partners, and Screen Australia.

Last week, AGC Television, the television arm of Stuart Ford’s Hollywood-based AGC Studios, optioned a trio of novels from American author Jayne Allen.