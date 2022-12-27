Leonard, Powell lead Clippers to win over Raptors

Former Toronto Raptors stars Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell returned to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 124-113 win.

In the three years since he left for Los Angeles in free agency, Leonard has not forgotten about the unforgiving Toronto winters, looking cool in a glitzy parka as he entered his old stomping grounds.

The pair caught up with their former teammates and members of the Raptors staff before tip-off, providing fans with plenty of wholesome content to enjoy on social media.

Leonard received a warm welcome (albeit a much more subdued one that his first time back in Toronto) when his name was announced during the introduction of the Clippers’ starting lineup.

Powell, on the other hand, was welcomed back with a neat tribute video and loud ovation from the Raptors faithful, as the crowd celebrated the guard’s return to Toronto after he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in March 2021.

Powell was a man on a mission on Tuesday, scoring 22 off the bench to propel the Clippers to a comfortable win over his former club. Leonard had a more timid outing, scoring 15 points, dishing eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Superstar teammate Paul George carried the scoring load for Los Angeles with 23 points and five three pointers, while center Ivica Zubac dominated the paint with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam once again led the Raptors with a team-high 36 points, shooting 13-for-24 and converting 10 free throws. Gary Trent Jr. supplied the scoring off the bench with 20 points, while Scottie Barnes impressed with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes. Fred VanVleet had another forgettable outing, registering a meagre four points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

As has been the story so far this season, the Raptors struggled to shoot the ball from deep, knocking down only six of their 23 attempts, an area of the game in which the Clippers excelled, shooting 40 percent.

Toronto will hope to bounce back when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

