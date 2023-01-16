Leonard Hamilton knows future rosters must lean heavier on transfers

Leonard Hamilton would love to recruit, develop and enjoy a team that with age produces deep and talented rosters that play their best basketball in March. The 2012 and 2020 teams that won an ACC Tournament and an ACC regular-season title, respectively, are examples of his program-building strategy where seniors or veterans led en route to championships.

The college basketball world has found a quicker method: The transfer portal.

Florida State went into the 2022-23 season with five “second-year veterans,” to use Hamilton’s tongue-in-cheek term. While the group included Houston transfer Caleb Mills, it also featured sophomores like Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher and junior-college transfer Naheem McLeod. For the first time in recent memory, the Seminoles would not have a true senior on the roster or anyone who had been in the Seminoles’ system for any length of time. Gone were experienced veterans like Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite and Wyatt Wilkes — players who were effective coaches on the practice court as well as floor leaders on game days.

FSU would be forced to win with youth but Hamilton could counter with what appeared to be a deep rotation. That was before injuries to Jaylan Gainey (a Brown transer) in the preseason as well as Fletcher after 10 games. And before the appeal to the NCAA on freshman forward Baba Miller was reduced from a full season to 16 games.

“You can’t make excuses,” Hamilton said. “You just have to be prepared for the unexpected.”

Hamilton’s view of player development should be appreciated even if he feels it should be adjusted. It has won him 600 games. He has graduated all but two of the players FSU has kept on campus for four seasons over the course of the last two decades.

The long view is to be applauded for its successes, which can be measured in diplomas, titles and NBA draft picks. But Hamilton also sees a reason to alter his point of view.

“A lot of teams are being effective with the portal and getting graduate students and fifth-year guys,” Hamilton said after Saturday’s loss to Virginia. “We’ve been late to the party. But we got the memo this time. We won’t be late anymore. That’s just part of the adjustment that we have to make.”

Before the Virginia game, Hamilton said “the theme in college basketball is get old and stay old.” He’s right. That was always his plan. The plan didn’t work for 2022-23 and Hamilton now sees that. But night in and night out the younger Seminoles (5-13, 3-4 ACC) face older teams and try to compete before often falling short. They will have a chance to pick up a road win against a struggling Notre Dame on Tuesday (7 p.m. on ESPNU) and also travel to a resurgent Pittsburgh on Saturday.