Leona Lewis Welcomes First Baby with Husband Dennis Jauch: ‘Then There Were Three’

Leona Lewis is a mom!

The “Bleeding Love” singer, 37, and husband Dennis Jauch welcomed their first baby together – a daughter – on July 22, Lewis announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

“And then there were three 💗Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22 🕊,” Lewis captioned a sweet photo of herself holding her and Jauch’s little bundle of joy.

Jauch posted the same picture and caption to his own Instagram page, and was met with fans and friends congratulating the couple on their newest addition.

The British singer and her husband first announced their exciting pregnancy news back in March, sharing a photo of Lewis wearing a black dress that hugged her baby bump.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️,” the artist captioned the shot.

Jauch shared the same picture on his page, writing, “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis”

In July 2019, the X Factor alum married the choreographer in a ceremony held at Sting and his wife Trudie Styler’s Tuscan vineyard located just south of Florence.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the singer had gotten engaged to Jauch in August 2018. Lewis and Jauch first met in 2010 when he was performing as a backup singer on Lewis’ tour, and he popped the question after their eighth anniversary.