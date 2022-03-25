Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis is going to be a mum.

The “Bleeding Love” singer, 36, announced on Instagram she is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch and proved she’s already slaying the maternity-style game.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” she wrote on Wednesday, March 23, along a smiling photo of herself dressed in a chic black dress with long sleeves and cold-shudder detail. The form-fitting frock perfectly showcased the X Factor champ’s growing baby bump.

Her post’s comments section was filled with messages of congrats from fellow stars, including Vanessa Williams, Jordin Sparks, Julianne Hough and Cynthia Erivo.

The dad-to-be also shared the joyful image of his wife on his own Instagram page, writing, “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer,” adding, “You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

The longtime partners first met back in 2010 when Dennis performed as one of Leona’s backup dancers while on tour. He popped the question in 2018 and the two tied the knot in Italy the following year.

Celeb Baby Bumps

In July 2021, the No Ceilings Entertainment founder posted a heartfelt tribute to his “schatz” on social media in honor of their wedding anniversary.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since we said ‘yes’!!! So much has happened since then…the world is literally upside down, but being in this with you by my side as my most stunning wife makes it all feel like a walk in the park,” he wrote. “Thank you for being my ride or die through it all. It’s only the beginning of our beautiful journey together.”

The couple have had babies on the brain for sometime now. Just one year after saying “I do,” Leona revealed that she wanted to be a have both biological and adoptive children because of her mother’s unique upbringing.

“I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting,” she told The Telegraph‘s Stella magazine in 2020. “My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.”

She added, “But I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”