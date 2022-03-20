Lenny Kravitz says he and Jason Momoa are ‘brothers for life’ following Lisa Bonet split

Lenny Kravitz (pictured in 2010 with Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz) is giving the actor some love. (Photo: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa have more in common than common ex Lisa Bonet. According to an Instagram post shared by the rock star he and Aguaman star Momoa are “brothers for life.”

On Saturday, Kravitz, 57, shared a photo of him and Momoa, 42, bonding on their motorbikes. “Ride or die,” the singer, who shares daughter Zoē Kravitz with ex-wife Bonet, captioned the friendly moment. “Brothers for life.”

The feeling is mutual. The Hawaii-born Momoa — who announced his separation from Bonet in January — responded, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.”

“Well, isn’t this just adorable,” chimed in his stepdaughter Zoë, 33. “Love you both so much.”

Kravitz’s post comes on the heels of speculation that Momoa and Bonet may have reconciled, with People reporting on Friday that the former Cosby Show star, 54, was spotted wearing her wedding ring. Bonet was married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and started dating Momoa in 2005. After welcoming a daughter and son in 2007 and 2008, respectively, the couple formally tied the knot in 2017.

In January Bonet and Momoa issued a statement — since removed from Instagram — revealing that they had split up after 16 years as a couple.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the joint statement read.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the stars continued. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Despite the separation, Momoa has remained close to his stepdaughter, including joining her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum, for the premiere of her latest film, The Batman. Though Bonet couldn’t attend the event, Momoa brought their children, 14-year-old Lola Iolani and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, to support their older sister Zoë, telling reporters that they are “still family.”

The Dune actor also addressed his split from Bonet in an Instagram post earlier this month, thanking fans for their support and space during this “hard” time.

“We had a wonderful time in NYC,” he wrote. “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children. It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”