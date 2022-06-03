‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Canceled By the CW After One Season – The Hamden Journal

Legends of the Hidden Temple will not be back for a second season. The CW has canceled its reboot of the classic Nickelodeon adventure format after one season, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

The cancellation is not surprising — Legends of the Hidden Temple only averaged 222K Live+Same Day viewers through its run and only grew to 298K in Live+7. It was the CW’s lowest rated scripted series this past season.

The reimagining of the popular ’90s show hailed from Stone & Company, which produced the original series that ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons between 1993-1995. Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the adult version preserved many of the original show elements including Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys. But the rebooted version was taken out of the studio and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes as the contestants found their way through the “jungle.

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, Legends of the Hidden Temple was produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series was executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus J. Fox (Paradise Run).

Legends of the Hidden Temple is the latest in a slew of CW series to be canceled this year, including Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Dynasty, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

TVLine was first to report the cancellation.