Kentucky basketball coaching legend Joe B. Hall has died, the school announced Saturday.

He was 93.

Hall replaced Adolph Rupp as coach in Lexington in 1972 and guided the Wildcats until 1985, compiling a 297-100 record and winning a national title in 1978. He remained a fixture in Lexington until his death.

Hall, who played under Rupp and served as his assistant for seven years before becoming the head coach, is one of only three men to both play on and coach an NCAA championship team. And Hall is the only one to do so for the same school.

Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Hall on Saturday for carrying on “the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball.”

Others throughout college basketball and Kentucky also praised Hall on Saturday.

More tributes will come Saturday as No. 18 Kentucky hosts No. 22 Tennessee.