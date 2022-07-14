Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

The last two months have been a roller-coaster for investors. 

The determination of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise rates to curb inflation has caused an unparalleled rout in the markets. This aggressive policy, from the same Fed, that flooded the markets with cheap money to support the economy under the threat of covid-19, has generated fears of recession. 

The question investors are asking is no longer whether the next few months will be difficult but rather what the extent of the difficulties will be and how long they will last. These two questions, to which they still have no answer, push  them to liquidate many of their positions. But that leaves another problem. Many investors are wondering what asset class to invest in with everything from cryptocurrencies to stocks, to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and commodities  down sharply. Put another way, should they buy the dip?