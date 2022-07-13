Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

For several weeks now, consumers have been taken in by a bad surprise. 

When they arrive at the checkout, the bill for their groceries has risen sharply and is nothing like the cost of the same products purchased a few days earlier. 

The price of gas at the pump remains high for vehicle owners when they go to fill up with gas. Things don’t seem to be improving. U.S. inflation accelerated to a fresh forty-year high last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on July 13.

The headline consumer price index for the month of June was estimated to have risen 9.1% from last year, up from the 8.6% pace recorded in May and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 8.8%. The June reading was the fastest since December of 1981.