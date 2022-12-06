‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons

Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons.

The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer.

The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and Season 3 premiered in May of this year.

Like with “FBoy Island,” the end of “Legendary” points to a larger story within the continued impact of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. CEO David Zaslav brought with him not just a stacked unscripted slate from across the Discovery brands, but also a rather brutal cost-cutting spirit. After Zaslav set a goal to find $3 billion in synergy savings over the next three years, redundancies created by HBO Max’s unscripted division became an east target, with more cancellations looking likely and layoffs already carried out.

“Legendary” hailed from Scout Productions with David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams serving as executive producers alongside showrunners Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg.

