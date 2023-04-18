Legacy’ In Pre-Production Says James Gunn, 2024 Shoot Eyed – The Hamden Journal

DC co-Boss James Gunn announced on Twitter today that his Superman: Legacy, which he’s writing and directing, is going into pre-production. Separately, per sources, we hear that physical production will start at the top of 2024.

“I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running,” Gunn posted to Twitter and Instagram.

Superman: Legacy is the first feature project in Gunn and co-DC chief Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, “Gods and Monsters”

“It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned,” Safran announced about the movie at a DC presser back in January. As previously announced a new actor will be cast for the role of the Man of Steel.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theatrs on July 11, 2025 while Matt Reeves’ DC else-world The Batman Part II will open on Oct. 3, 2025.

Next week, cinema owners will get the first look of the highly anticipated Warner Bros/DC movie The Flash from director Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller in the title role. Gunn has heralded the movie, “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

Gunn is on a press tour for his Marvel Studios’ swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 which is set to open to $130M stateside on May 5.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Gunn said, “I learned so much from making these [Guardians] movies…But it’s not like Superman is going to have exactly the same vibe as a Guardians movie. It’s actually quite different.”