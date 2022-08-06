Leeds start ‘exactly what we’re looking for’

“I can’t stop smiling because this is such a wonderful place,” said Brendan Aaronson after Leeds beat Wolves 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday. “The crowd push you on, that is why it is a legend here, Leeds United.”

Aaronson needed all of a few weeks and one Premier League game as a Leeds player to learn what his American manager Jesse Marsch said all last season after Leeds came back to get a brilliant start to the Premier League season, a start the player called “exactly what we’re looking for.”

Marsch’s goals are greater than a single game, so of course the man who helped rescue Leeds from relegation worry last season wanted to talk about the play of Aaronson, USMNT teammate Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca versus Wolves.

“I think all the debutants did quite well,” Marsch said. “The speed of play on the pitch was at a very high level, both teams trying to impose themselves on the way they wanted to play. In general I think the four players who started their first match for us are going to be good players.”

What did Jesse Marsch say about Brenden Aaronson, touch line scrap with Bruno Lage

Marsch issued glowing praise for Aaronson, who claims he scored the match-winning goal which has so far been given as an own goal against Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Surely Marsch would like Aaronson to be credited with the goal, but the Leeds boss knows the goal counts the same and the player made it happen in the clutch.

“[Aaronson] is relentless,” Marsch said. “He is non-stop. His work rate is incredible. I know him well and the thing I know about him is he is only going to get better.”

Speaking of relentless, Marsch did not shy away from confrontation at the final whistle when Lage exchanged harsh words with the former New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg, and RB Leipzig manager.

But those looking for bombastic press conference words will note that Marsch called the exchange, “nothing, really.”

