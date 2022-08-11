Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll

President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The survey of 600 likely voters conducted from Aug. 7-9 and commissioned by GOP businessman John Jordan and consultant Dick Morris shows that just 44% approve of Biden’s performance and 52% disapprove of the president in the Democrat-heavy state.

In the governor’s race, Hochul received support of 48% of likely voters to 40% for Zeldin — a lead that is about half of what public polls released last week by Siena and Emerson colleges found.

Schumer, the powerful majority leader first elected statewide in 1998, is up for re-election this year. He faces off against Republican nominee Joe Pinion.

A new poll shows that Republican Lee Zeldin is in striking distance in the governor’s race. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The survey — conducted by GOP pollster McLaughlin & Associates, a firm that also conducts surveys for Zeldin — shows voters getting tired of Schumer. The poll found 48% of voters view Schumer favorably and 48% unfavorably.

Only 42% of respondents said they’d back Schumer’s re-election and 48% say they prefer someone else.

Still, Schumer leads Yonkers native and conservative TV commentator Pinion, who most voters don’t know, 51% to 36%.

“The poll shows that Democrats are even vulnerable in New York. I was shocked at Biden’s low approval rating. I was also shocked at Schumer’s vulnerability,” said political consultant Dick Morris, an adviser to former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is polling at 48% while Republican Lee Zeldin is close with 40%. Angus Mordant/NY Post

He said Pinion has to raise enough funds to make the race competitive given that Schumer’s approval rating is under 50%.

“I thought going in that Zeldin has a shot at defeating Hochul and the poll’s findings reaffirm that. Zeldin can win if he runs a decent campaign,” Morris said.

In a potential rematch, Biden leads Trump in New York 52% to 40%, much narrower than the 23 percentage points that Biden carried the Empire State by in 2020.

The poll also found that more people are growing sour on Sen. Chuck Schumer. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Morris said he worked with Jordan in commissioning the poll to see if Republicans “could expand the map” — with candidates having opportunities to defeat Democrats in blue leaning states like New York.

The survey of 600 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.