Lee Sung Jin Replaces Eric Pearson As Screenwriter – The Hamden Journal

Ahead of the April 6th release of his Netflix dark comedy Beef, Lee Sung Jin has stepped in as screenwriter for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, taking over for Black Widow’s Eric Pearson, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The project reunites Lee with Beef helmer Jake Schreier, who is mounting the film, as well as his show’s star Steven Yeun, who will make his MCU debut in the film in an undisclosed role, as we were first to tell you.

Specifics as to Thunderbolts’ plot remain under wraps. But it’s derived from characters first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1997, and is understood as the MCU’s version of Suicide Squad. Pic is expected to follow a group of villains as they’re sent on missions commissions by the government.

The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, as well as The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce the pic, set to close out Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024.

News of Lee’s involvement with Thunderbolts was first reported by Variety.

