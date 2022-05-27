Lee Greenwood says playing NRA convention would have been seen as ‘an endorsement’ of weapon used in Texas school shooting

Lee Greenwood, one of several musicians to cancel their appearances at this weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, says that performing at the event would have been seen as “an endorsement” of the weapon that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I just couldn’t go,” Greenwood said on “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “For me to go play at the NRA just days after the shooting would be an endorsement,” he continued, “and people would then deem that as: I like this weapon. And obviously, that weapon killed kids.”

Lee Greenwood onstage during a Music Memorial for Jeff Carson at Nashville Palace on May 10, in Nashville, Tenn. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Officials say the 18-year-old gunman in Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde used an AR-15 that he legally purchased on his 18th birthday.

Greenwood — whose song “God Bless the U.S.A. (Proud To Be An American)” is often played at former President Donald Trump’s rallies — is one of several singers who have canceled appearances at the NRA convention after the shooting. Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart also pulled out.

“The unfortunate shooting in Texas took place at a very bad time,” Greenwood said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also canceled an in-person appearance, saying he would address the gathering in a video message instead.

As for Trump, he was still scheduled to appear in person alongside Wayne LaPierre, the CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, on Friday afternoon.