The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the 7 seed in the Western Conference after an overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which L.A. overcame a 15-point deficit in the Play-in tournament. In the Eastern Conference Play-in tournament, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Heat handedly in Miami to earn the 7 seed. Plus, the Baltimore Orioles are bringing their A-game to dugout celebrations with the ‘sprinkler’ and ‘beer bong.’