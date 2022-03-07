LeBron James won’t play for Lakers vs. Spurs because of knee injury

Lakers star LeBron James will not play Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs because of a left knee injury, coach Frank Vogel said before the game.

The injury comes after James scored 56 points on Saturday night to lead the Lakers to a win against the Golden State Warriors.

He was listed as “questionable” like usual because of the injury, which cost him five games beginning in late January.

“With the heavy load that he’s carrying for us this year, we know that it’s always a possibility,” Vogel said. “I think that’s why we continue to list him as questionable to see how it’s responding over the 48 hours between games. And this is just one of those days where it was significant enough to hold him out.”

Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful he’ll play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

In 46 games, James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 52.2% shooting from the field.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.