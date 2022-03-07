LeBron James will miss Lakers vs Spurs contest

Reuters Videos

Stocks plunge on fears over Russia oil ban

STORY: The conflict in Ukraine has global markets facing ever deeper turmoil. Right now investors’ big concern is that western countries will move to ban imports of Russian oil. That sparked a morning of frantic trade in Europe. Benchmark oil prices surged, at one point up by almost a fifth. By mid-morning, Brent crude was still up around 7%, at about $126 per barrel. Traders meanwhile dumped shares. Japan’s Nikkei index sank 3%, hitting 15-month lows, with the rest of Asia also hit. Indexes in France, Germany and Italy then dropped over 3% in early trades. Economists fear the impact of oil sanctions on countries that are heavily dependent on Russian energy. European assets generally felt the pressure, with the euro also tumbling. It hit parity with the safe-haven Swiss franc. Other safety plays also benefited, with gold up around 1.5%. The turmoil all raises the specter of stagflation – zero growth combined with roaring inflation. That means rising prices for consumers, and a conundrum for central banks. They have to figure out how to cool inflation, without adding to pain for rattled economies.