LeBron James tweets support for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has demanded the safe return of WNBA player Brittney Griner and called on President Joe Biden to prioritize her release from Russia.

“We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!” James tweeted on Sunday. “Our voice as athletes is stronger together.”

James shared a letter from his athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted that called her detention a “political” ploy rather than a matter of criminal justice.

“For over 100 days BG has faced inhumane conditions in a Russian prison and has been denied communications with her family and loved ones,” the missive stated.

James urged his fans to push top government officials to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested at an airport in Moscow in February after officials allegedly found marijuana vape cartridges in her luggage.

LeBron James is using his platform to bring awareness to bringing Brittney Griner back home. NBAE via Getty Images

James shared this on his Twitter account. Twitter / @KingJames

Griner has been held in a Russian prison for over 100 days. AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

“Join us in demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris bring Brittney home swiftly and safely by taking action today,” the letter stated.

A Russian court handling Griner’s criminal case has scheduled her pretrial detention date for June 18, according to CNN. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA but has supplemented her income by playing with Russian squad Ekaterinaburg since 2015.

James wants President Biden and Vice President Harris to take serious action. AFP via Getty Images/ Mandel Ngan

Phoenix Mercury fans hold signs for Griner during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 3, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Critics claim that Russian officials have limited her ability to correspond with family members, including her wife.