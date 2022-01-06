LeBron James stats: 37 of the star’s best stats this season

The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook all appearing in the first batch of NBA All-Star fan voting.

LeBron, as expected with the way he’s played this season, is second in the Western Conference with 2,018,725 votes. He leads the frontcourt, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry holds the top spot with 2,584,623 votes. That means James wouldn’t captain a team like he has done for the last four seasons unless he surpasses Curry.

Davis is No. 6 in the frontcourt with 592,281 votes, trailing Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. Carmelo is at No. 8 with 319,128 votes, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.

Westbrook appears in the guards’ category with 210,065 votes, placing him at No. 9.

Fan votes account for 50% of the total that determine who will be the starters for the All-Star game, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 20. Current NBA players and media members account for 25% each.

The next round of fan votes will be revealed on Jan. 13, and it concludes on Jan. 22 at midnight (EST).

