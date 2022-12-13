LeBron James’ sons Bronny and Bryce both sign NIL deals with Klutch Sports

LeBron James sits in between his sons Bronny James (left) and Bryce James (right) at an AAU game in 2018. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he wanted to play with his son in the NBA, we all assumed he was talking about Bronny James. Well, maybe he was actually talking about Bryce James.

Bryce, 15, signed an NIL deal with Klutch Sports on Monday, the company announced.

It didn’t take long for Bronny to follow suit. Klutch Sports announced Tuesday that Bronny also signed a deal with the company.

Klutch Sports was founded by LeBron’s agent and long-time friend Rich Paul. LeBron, along with a number of other prominent NBA and NFL athletes, is represented by Klutch Sports.

Bryce is a long way off from joining his dad in the NBA. Bryce is part of the 2025 recruiting class. He doesn’t have a star rating as a prospect yet, though there are some who think he’s a better long-term prospect than Bronny. Bryce has already received a college offer from Duquesne. Bryce still has a few years to decide where he wants to go to college. Until then, he’ll play basketball at Sierra Canyon High School with Bronny.

With the deal, both Bryce and Bronny have now officially entered the NIL space. Bronny, 18, also has NIL deals with Nike and Beats by Dre.

LeBron has stated he would love to play at least a year in the NBA with his son Bronny. He won’t be eligible to head to the NBA until the 2024 draft. LeBron would be 39 during Bronny’s rookie season. Given that LeBron hasn’t shown many signs of decline yet, it feels like he will get a chance to live out his dreams and spend a year in the NBA with his son.

But if Bryce’s star continues to grow and it looks more and more likely he’ll also play in the NBA, LeBron better get on the Tom Brady plan in order to have a chance to play with his younger son.