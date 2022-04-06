LeBron James sidelined as Lakers face elimination

The Los Angeles Lakers could be eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday night. They won’t have LeBron James to save them.

The Lakers ruled out James for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a lingering left ankle sprain. James sustained the injury during a March 27 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, telling reporters postgame that he felt “horrible.” He missed subsequent games against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz before suiting up to take on the Pelicans again on Friday.

He sat out again on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets and will now miss his fourth game out of five with the lingering injury. The Lakers, meanwhile, have lost six straight to drop to 11th place in the Western Conference at 31-47. They’re two games behind the 33-45 San Antonio Spurs, who control the West’s final play-in berth in 10th place.

This is not how the season was supposed to end for LeBron James and the Lakers. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Lakers loss against the Suns on Tuesday combined with a win by the Spurs against the Nuggets would eliminate Los Angeles from the playoffs and clinch a spot in the play-in round for San Antonio. Anthony Davis is expected to play for the Lakers on Tuesday in his third game back from an 18-game absence with a foot sprain.

If the Lakers survive elimination on Tuesday, their hopes for a playoff berth remain slim. The Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Lakers, thanks to a better record in the Western Conference. The teams split their four-game season series, 2-2.

That means that if the Lakers manage to win their last four games against the Suns, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Nuggets, they’d still need to the Spurs to finish 1-3 or worse to clinch a play-in spot. San Antonio has remaining games against the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors and Mavericks.