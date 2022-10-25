LeBron James shouts out Jordan Poole’s ‘cold’ handles in Warriors-Suns game

LeBron, Hield shout out Poole’s sick handles against Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole was in his bag Tuesday night in Phoenix and he got the attention of a few of his NBA peers.

During the first half of the Warriors’ game against the Suns at the Footprint Center, Poole started cooking and unleashed some wicked handles on Phoenix.

Poole’s moves were so nice, LeBron James and Buddy Hield reacted on Twitter.

Poole scored five points in first quarter, but he really got going in the second quarter.

Poole, fresh off signing a four-year contract extension worth $123 million guaranteed, finished with team-high 14 points in the first half on 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

