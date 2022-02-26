LeBron James Says He’ll Stay With Los Angeles Lakers, Walks Back Talk – The Hamden Journal

LeBron James has had a change of heart or a change of mind. Either way, he’s clarifying comments he made last weekend that indicated he was thinking about leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

James spoke to reporters on Friday to tamp down the crisis he fueled by remarks during the All-Star game weekend. There, he indicated that he didn’t rule out returning to Cleveland, and said he wanted to finish his career playing with his son, no matter where that may be.

Now, James – who has many interests in the entertainment industry – claims he’s here to stay.

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said following the Lakers’ 105-102 loss to the Clippers on Friday. “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”

James was ambiguous on his remarks about his son.

“I also have a goal that, if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” James said. “Is that, like, something any man shouldn’t want to do in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

That’s not quite true. James said during All-Star weekend: “Wherever (his son) Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

James has one more year on his Lakers contract. Although he’s having a good year personally, the Lakers are struggling and currently 27-32, ninth in the West. James blamed injuries for the bad record so far.