LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA

LeBron James said he’ll play his last season with his son Bronny – wherever that is.

That was in February, when LeBron was passive-aggressively putting pressure on the Lakers from every direction. He also openly discussed returning to the Cavaliers.

LeBron since dialed down the tension, saying he wants to spend the rest of his career with the Lakers.

But his intention to play with Bronny? That apparently remains intact.

LeBron:

There’s approximately a 1-in-30 chance the Lakers land Bronny. They might be especially eager to draft the youngster who’s on track to become draft-eligible in 2024 (when LeBron will be 39). But other teams also have desire to get Bronny and lure LeBron.

In all likelihood, LeBron will have to choose between playing for the Lakers and playing with Bronny. For now, LeBron keeps sending mixed messages.

A clearer signal on whether LeBron prioritizes freedom to change teams or stability in Los Angeles will come this summer, when he’ll be eligible for a contract extension.

