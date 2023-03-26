LeBron James returns Sunday vs. Bulls after 13-game absence, will come off bench for Lakers

LeBron James hasn’t played since Feb. 26. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James is back.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will make his return to the court against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the team announced. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of the team’s 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff and tested his foot in pregame warmups. Apparently, James liked how he felt enough to suit up for the first time since Feb. 26.

James will come off the bench for the Lakers for only the second time in his career.

James missed the previous 13 games after he suffered a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks a month ago. He denied a report last week that he planned to return for the final week of the season after James began on-court activities for the first time since his injury.

A return this soon could boost the Lakers’ postseason hopes. Los Angeles went 8-5 without James and currently owns the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers’ 37-37 record is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans for seventh place in the West. The Lakers hold the No. 8 spot for the time being due to tiebreakers. Los Angeles is also, oddly enough, only two games back from the No. 4 seed, currently held by the Phoenix Suns.