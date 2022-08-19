LeBron James recognizes trade for Nets’ Irving could take until deadline

Earlier this offseason Brooklyn Nets fans were shocked that guard Kyrie Irving and the organization came to terms, especially considering the fact that the two parties were far from agreeing on an extension for a previous couple of weeks.

Reports indicate that superstar LeBron James understands and is willing to wait for the Lakers organization to conduct a trade that improves the roster. Earlier this week ESPN analyst Dave McMenamin talked about the situation on NBA Today.

“[LeBron James] recognizes that it could lead up all the way to the trade deadline before that type of deal could occur,” said McMenamin.

It seems that the Lakers franchise are set on upgrading their roster, likely to satisfy veteran legend James, after having trade talks with a couple of teams during the offseason, talks went virtually nowhere.

With the Nets roster uncertain going into the season, the Lakers waiting until the season starts could be strategic to land Irving.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire