LeBron James posts picture comparing COVID-19 to cold, flu

NBA Central: LeBron James’ last IG post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JDn9HgJpMX

Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

wish lebron had just said ‘these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go get yours’

rounds of revisions are important – 2:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not Bron doing this again with COVID smh pic.twitter.com/sNKfwsDHfY – 2:56 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

Nope. No sir. I am protecting my mental peace and scrolling right on past that Bron IG post. Sooo, what’s on the menu for your holidays (outside of tamales, of course)? pic.twitter.com/9sPWqcJQMi – 2:19 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Leaders in career TPA on Christmas Day, 1984-present:

1. LeBron James: 89.5

2. Kevin Durant: 84.8

3. Dwyane Wade: 62.4

4. James Harden: 60.1

5. Scottie Pippen: 56.5

6. Tracy McGrady: 41.1

7. Kawhi Leonard: 40.9

8. Michael Jordan: 39.7

https://t.co/QcfC0RwIbr pic.twitter.com/A28rlDUdJs – 1:00 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop after Bates-Diop’s career night:

“Keita was ridiculous. Did a fine job at both ends of the court. We could hardly guard LeBron (36 points), but he did his best. Really was a team effort, because I thought some of the (bench) guys outplayed the starters.” – 12:07 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keita Bates-Diop on helping to defend LeBron:

(James) is a great player, but you’ve got to guard him and just not get star-struck by him.” – 12:04 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keita Bates-Diop on how he pumped in a career-best 30 points on 11 of 11, including 3 of 3 from distance, against LeBron James & Lakers:

“I was playing the game, reading the defense, moving around. I don’t think I dribbled that much. My teammates just found me.” – 12:02 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

LeBron James has just become the only player in NBA history ranking Top 100 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and three-pointers.

That’s all.

🐐 pic.twitter.com/YPTYnhBSTd – 11:30 AM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

On a sale that isn’t selling: Why isn’t LeBron’s Act Working? houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/why-isnt-leb… – 11:01 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Imagine Lakers GM LeBron James decided the best move for the organization was to trade LeBron James.

What is the absolute best deal the Lakers could get? – 8:51 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the 133-110 loss to the Spurs. 66 points from LeBron/Westbrook, but also 30 for Keita Bates-Diop (seriously… 30), indicative of how badly everything went for the Lakers. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/IQ61HGvwZE – 2:09 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron has been playing out of his mind. Don’t waste his remaining years. – 2:00 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on the season: “This is the unknown. I say, ‘Every year has its own challenge.’ This is another year where you can literally have one guy one night and the next night you won’t.” – 1:42 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron James believes “there was never any doubt” Kevin Durant would come back from his Achilles surgery at “full strength” following the devastating injury in the NBA Finals. – 1:35 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James on Kevin Durant’s comeback from Achilles injury when asked by @Dave McMenamin: “There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league…I heard there was only like really 1 group of people that had any doubt on him coming back full strength. Not going to name them.” – 1:34 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Yo that Bron shade thooooo💀 – 1:34 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

When a reporter pointed out that LeBron has suffered a lot of injuries, but never a torn Achilles while setting up a question about KD, LeBron literally interrupted him because he wanted to knock on wood. He settled for knocking on the back of a reporter’s computer. – 1:32 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron mentioned the ones against the Lakers as among his favorite Christmas games. Can’t blame him. In 2009, his Cavs beat the Lakers so badly, fans threw their foam fingers on the court. AK – 1:28 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on Kevin Durant overcoming an Achilles injury: “There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league.” – 1:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James on trying to survive with so many players going into protocols: “I literally been saying this is survival of the fittest.” – 1:26 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on what it’ll take for the Lakers to be a good defensive team: “All of our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols.” – 1:26 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron: “We have no chemistry with any lineup” due to the fact they haven’t logged enough minutes together. – 1:25 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James on navigating the unknown and chaos of this season with COVID: “It’s literally a crap shoot every time you take a test (to see who will be out in health and safety protocols)… we have no chemistry with any lineup… it’s the truth.” – 1:24 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron, venting about the chaos of guys going in and out of protocols: “It’s literally a crapshoot every single time you take a test at this point.” – 1:23 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron thinks he played in the best Christmas Day game ever when Warriors faced his Cavs. – 1:23 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Asked what the Lakers need besides a full roster to play the defense they want, LeBron James says: “We don’t need a full roster. We just need some of our guys back.” – 1:23 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James on what the Lakers need to improve their defense: “All of our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols… we got a couple more (but majority is out).” – 1:22 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

66 Points from LeBron and Russ.

44 Points from every other Laker combined. – 1:20 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the first Lakers duo with 30-point games at 33 years of age or older since Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain did it on Feb. 22, 1972 per @ESPNStatsInfo. Rest of the Lakers scored 44 points combined tonight. – 1:15 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

LeBron cooked tonight and they still lost by 30? – 1:12 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say goodbye to Staples Center with a 138-110 loss to the Spurs. LeBron 36p on 15-of-26 9r 6a 2b; Russ 30p on 12-of-20 7r 4a 5tos; THT 13p on 5-of-13. LAL (16-17) has BKN (21-9) up next at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. Bates-Diop 30p on 11-of-11 for SAS – 1:08 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron last 4 games:

30 PPG

10 RPG

5 APG

56 FG%

The Lakers are 0-4 in that span. pic.twitter.com/nGTydDsv2w – 1:03 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 1:00 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron and Westbrook are 26-45, and the Lakers are down by 22. That is… disquieting. BK – 12:54 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Fizdale called for a tech after a foul against LeBron was called on the floor instead of on the shot. That kinda night. – 12:44 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and Russ have combined for 59 points in three quarters and the Lakers are still down 105-92 to the Spurs. – 12:35 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Staples Center crowd isn’t letting this go: They chant, “LET’S GO LA-KERS!” and Westbrook obliges by charging in for a layup. Pop calls timeout, Lakers still trailing by 11. First real sign of life tonight outside of LeBron scoring in a vacuum. – 12:14 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Lakers not named LeBron are 2-12 on 3s tonight, after going 0 for the 2nd half against Phoenix on Tuesday. – 12:08 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron visibly frustrated after Dwight Howard once again failed to defend at the rim without fouling – 12:04 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

I know LeBron doesn’t believe in load management but what about mental health breaks – 12:03 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Similar to how LeBron spends a $1M annually maintaining his body, Wayne Ellington must spend $1M maintaining his beard. It is always the most perfectly manicured facial hair I’ve ever seen. AK – 12:03 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs lead 66-55 at half. Lakers have one starter in double figures (LeBron, 23). Spurs have three bench players in double figures — Landale (11), Walker (10), and KBD (10). – 11:41 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron got up off the bench and appeared to see if Fizdale was fine with him closing the first half. Fizdale gave the nod of approval – 11:37 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron is just frustrated at this point. – 11:34 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron is literally keeping the Lakers in the game. He has half their points (20) and there is still 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 11:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point first half for LeBron James:

12 paint points

6 points from three

2 points from mid-range

Spurs by 10 – 11:26 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Spurs have made 8 threes. The Lakers have made one, and of course, it was by LeBron. – 11:22 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Keita Bates-Diop just picked off a LeBron James pass and scrambled coast-to-coast for a layup, if you want to know how this game is going for both teams. – 11:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 9 (largest lead on final possession)

McDermott 8 pts | LeBron 9 pts

Lonnie 7 pts

Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 12 points, that’s the major difference – 11:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

McDermott and LeBron have a combined 15 of the 25 points scored so far in this game.

Spurs by 3, with early leads in the paint and 3PT line – 10:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

This is trending into a game where the Lakers play zero defense and LeBron has to do everything on his own offensively. Kind of been a theme. – 10:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Another good start for LeBron, 3 for 3 with some tricky makes. – 10:47 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

And we are live, doing a Q&A on LeBron, Nike, and Social Schlock advertising callin.com/room/lebrons-s… – 10:02 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Why Lebron Wanted Russ Westbrook over Buddy Hield shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 9:30 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

🐐 youtube.com/watch?v=mE7HuH… – 8:35 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

KD record vs. LeBron

OKC/CLE: 0-5

OKC/MIA: 4-9

OKC/CLE: 0-3

GSW/CLE: 11-3

BRK/LAL 0-0***

***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Top 12 High School Players I’ve Ever Seen:

1. Lonzo Ball

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Grant Hill

4. LeBron James

5. Kenny Anderson

6. Damon Bailey

7. Alonzo Mourning

8. Chris Jackson

9. Shaquille O’Neal

10. Litterial Green

11. Chris Webber

12. Kevin Durant – 5:08 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the relationship between LeBron and Frank Vogel, then say goodbye to Staples Center. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 3:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: After playing one game on a 10-day deal, Atlanta’s Wes Iwundu has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Iwundu played 23 minutes in the Hawks’ victory over the 76ers. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Another virus-related record: The NBA has seen 490 players appear in at least one game so far in December 2021, the highest total for any month in league history. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021

Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA G League is postponing its season until Jan. 5. G League finished up its Showcase in Las Vegas this week and was set to restart play Monday, but now delayed in resuming season as COVID-19 cases rise and influx of call ups to NBA teams. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 24, 2021