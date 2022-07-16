LeBron James plays in famed Drew League pro-am for first time since 2011

Some basketball fans waited overnight. The line to get into Los Angeles’ King Drew Magnet High School stretched for blocks once word got out that Lakers star LeBron James planned to play Saturday in the Drew League, the most famous pro-am basketball league in the country.

The gym was packed by the time James arrived, and he indeed played in the Drew League for the first time since 2011.

Before the game, James joked with Clipper Darrell before opening tip-off and shook hands with fans courtside. NBA.com and the NBA app televised the game. One of the NBA’s premier social media editors took photos and video. James’ Uninterrupted tweeted videos. ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin, among other reporters, were spotted in the gym.

James, on the same team with Los Angeles native and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, missed his first shot, a deep 3-pointer, then made a baseline fadeaway and a spinning one-handed dunk.

It had been reported by ESPN that Kyrie Irving planned to play, but he had not arrived as of 5:30 p.m. ET. Early Saturday morning, DeRozan teased the possibility of James playing in a tweet, and Yahoo Sports confirmed the appearance later in the day. In a tweet last summer, James suggested it was getting close for another Drew League appearance.

The Drew League started in 1973 and has grown into the premier pro-am basketball league with several NBA players participating yearly.

