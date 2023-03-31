LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes have no interest in paying to keep their Twitter checkmark: ‘I got kids’

LeBron James isn’t paying for Twitter Blue. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In yet another innovative and forward-thinking move, Twitter CEO Elon Musk expects people to pay for a website where roleplaying as Stephen A. Smith at a PF Chang’s does big numbers. Verified checkmarks are going away Saturday for any user who isn’t subscribed to Twitter Blue, Musk’s latest cutting-edge creation.

If you’re willing to pay $8 a month for a free website, you can keep your verified checkmark. Musk reportedly told employees Twitter is valued at roughly $20 million now. Musk purchased the company for $44 million in October. Ad revenue is reportedly down 89 percent since Musk purchased the website. Surely, Twitter Blue will make up that difference?

Not so fast. It appears some of the biggest athletes in the world are unconcerned about losing their verification status on Twitter. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is among that group, saying he’s not paying to keep his checkmark.

He’ll be joined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joked that he’s not paying for Chiefs players to retain their checkmarks because he’s “got kids.”

It doesn’t need to be said, but both James and Mahomes can easily afford to pay $8 a month. James is making $44 million this season. Mahomes signed a $450 million contract in 2020.

Money isn’t the issue for either player, which is bad news for Musk. James and Mahomes simply don’t care or don’t see the value in remaining verified on Twitter. If they don’t view it as important, why would other notable celebrities care?

Then again, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is among the sports figures to purchase a subscription. Unfortunately for Cuban, that doesn’t seem to be working out for him at the moment.

There are, of course, more sinister possibilities that could occur once verified checkmarks get wiped from the site. Actor Jason Alexander summed it up well, saying anyone could pretend to be him if they pay $8.

Alexander said he would leave the site once that happens. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see other celebrities follow suit if imposters become a significant issue among Twitter Blue subscribers.

It’s possible James will keep his checkmark even after Saturday’s purge. Notable companies and personalities will reportedly remain verified even if they aren’t subscribed to Twitter Blue.

In the event James does lose his verified checkmark, expect him to stay true to his word. James admitted to being the cheapest player in the NBA in 2017, saying he refused to pay for an ad-free Pandora account.