ESPN proposes Lakers-Knicks trade involving Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker

The Feb. 10 trade deadline is just a few days away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that are looking to make moves.

With L.A. sitting at 26-28 past the midway point of the season, names like Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan have emerged in potential trade talks.

Whether anything comes to fruition is not yet known, but talks between teams will increase since time is running out.

Lakers star LeBron James discussed the trade deadline during his media session after Monday’s practice.

“I’ve always felt like, listen, I don’t really like to play fantasy basketball, so this is the group that we have going into the deadline, then we’ll be ready to take on all challenges that this season has given us,” James said. “I say this every year, if there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. I’ve been like that my whole career. I’ve said it over and over.

“If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down…And if not, then you rock and roll with what you got.”

