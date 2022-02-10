LeBron James moves past DeAndre Jordan and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

LeBron James No. 41 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of DeAndre Jordan with 10,052 rebounds. He’s now 40 away from Johnny Kerr

Anthony Davis No. 43 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mark West with 1,404 blocks. He’s now 52 away from Hot Rod Williams

Hassan Whiteside No. 77 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess, Buck Williams, Bob Lanier and Andrew Lang with 1,104 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Brendan Haywood

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 83 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,181 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Wayne Ellington

D’Angelo Russell No. 135 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Joe Dumars, Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa with 991 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephon Marbury

Zach LaVine No. 141 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Mark Price and Walt Williams with 980 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Matt Barnes

Harrison Barnes No. 147 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tim Thomas with 966 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Vladimir Radmanovic

DeMar DeRozan No. 154 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sedale Threatt with 3,614 assists. He’s now 32 away from Derrick Rose

Anthony Davis No. 166 in points now

Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,285 points. He’s now 26 away from Alonzo Mourning

Anthony Davis No. 170 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elden Campbell and Andrew Bogut with 6,119 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Paul Arizin

Donovan Mitchell No. 174 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver with 866 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Terry Rozier

Mike Conley No. 181 in points now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,938 points. He’s now 38 away from Carlos Boozer and Kevin Love

Ben McLemore No. 193 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 807 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Anthony Morrow

Fred VanVleet No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum and Monta Ellis with 742 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose

Hassan Whiteside No. 231 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mark West with 5,348 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Brook Lopez

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 249 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Don Nelson with 5,196 rebounds. He’s now tied with Jim Chones

On Giannis being in complete control, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3120029/2022/0… – 2:09 PM