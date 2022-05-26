LeBron James, Lakers’ front office split on next coach?

And the Rivers rumors? Seems the players, and perhaps general manager Rob Pelinka, too, would rather see an experienced, win-now coach on the sidelines. “If LeBron could pick,” the executive said, “it’s pretty certain he’d pick Doc.” The exec was quick to point out that the Lakers had hoed to be united on the coaching front, considering their last foray into a coaching hire, in 2019, was bungled. The team pursued Ty Lue then but would not meet his contract request, and lost out on Monty Williams to Phoenix almost at the same time. Recently fired coach Frank Vogel was the Lakers’ third choice.

Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

Source close to Klutch Sports indicated to @ThePaintedLines that, despite recent reporting, Doc Rivers is not thought to be LeBron James' choice for Lakers.

Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! LeBron makes 3rd team All-NBA! Why it's an incredible achievement at this stage of his career, but also raises interesting issues for the Lakers.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…

Ten years ago in the very same situation, LeBron went into Boston and put up 45 in Game 6.

Not sure the Heat can find a starting five that can combine for 45 on Friday.

Game 5 tonight is the biggest Heat game since…

– G7, 2013 NBA Finals vs Spurs (After Ray Allen’s shot in G6)

– G7, 2013 ECF vs Pacers

– G6, 2012 ECF, down 3-2 in Boston (“The look.”)

Basically since LeBron left. – 1:00 PM

The closest All-NBA vote this year was between LeBron and DeRozan for the second 2nd team forward spot. A pretty classic "better overall player" vs "had a bigger impact on winning" decision

Voting results for the other positions in this 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dCoiB7zerP – 11:03 AM

LeBron James earned All-NBA honors for the 18th time, three more selections than any other player.

He’s the first player to be named to one of the All-NBA teams in his 19th season or later.

James is the only player to earn at least four All-NBA selections for three franchises. pic.twitter.com/mkmieBfOyQ – 10:21 AM

Three players earned 2021-22 All-NBA honors despite playing less than 70% of their team’s games:

Kevin Durant, 67.1%

LeBron James, 68.3%

Ja Morant, 69.5%

It’s the first time there have been three such players in the same season. The only season with two such players is 2006-07. pic.twitter.com/KwrZ28AWXy – 10:01 AM

Luka Doncic last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 9 AST

Doncic has led the @Dallas Mavericks – either outright or tied – in points, rebounds, and assists nine times in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

That ties LeBron James (2013) for the most such games in a single postseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/JuN1LKmTHy – 9:01 AM

Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24:

21 — LeBron James

17 — Kevin Durant

17 — Kobe Bryant

17 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/6sncy8OMyc – 11:44 PM

LeBron James makes his 18th career All-NBA team — a tribute to his longevity, but also a reminder of a season that couldn't make the most of his talents: ocregister.com/2022/05/24/lak…

'We keep putting them in harms way at school.' LeBron James on Texas school shooting @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/news/202…

LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after turning 30 years old (8) than:

James Harden

Jason Kidd

Tracy McGrady

Allen Iverson

Steve Nash

Scottie Pippen

Patrick Ewing

Julius Erving

Dominique Wilkins

Carmelo Anthony

in their careers. pic.twitter.com/dN3exGSmJi – 8:49 PM

LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.

Most All-NBA selections:

18 — LeBron

15 — Kobe, Kareem, Duncan pic.twitter.com/CWaG5aESv6 – 8:43 PM

ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.

New via @SouichiTerada: Jayson Tatum beat out Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the first All-NBA first team selection of his career masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

A year after a costly all-nba snub, Jayson Tatum is first team (ahead of Kevin Durant and LeBron at the forward spot)

NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:

First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.

Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.

Third: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/pzu22RtRqv – 8:30 PM

2022 All-NBA Teams

… Followed by the All-NBA Second and Third Team (which includes LeBron James):

Third Team All-NBA is Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns.

2021-22 All-NBA teams:

First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum

Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan

Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:

1ST TEAM

Luka Doncic

Devin Booker

Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

2ND TEAM

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Kevin Durant

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

3RD TEAM

Chris Paul

Trae Young

LeBron James

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We get insights from @AdamArmbrecht of @lockedonnets on Lakers coaching candidate Kenny Atkinson. Does he make sense for LeBron and AD? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=t6ByB_… – 4:10 PM

Jayson Tatum last night:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 14-16 FT

It’s the 10th time Tatum has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a playoff game.

The only players in NBA history to reach that mark at a younger age are LeBron James and Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/R3DxIG5oWr – 9:01 AM

In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon…

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young made his postseason debut, tallying 32 points and 10 assists in a win over the Knicks.

Young is one of four players in NBA history to record at least 30p/10a in his first playoff game (LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose). pic.twitter.com/dvXsDhcRdj – 1:01 PM

Most of the front office, it seems, has zeroed in on Darvin Ham, with former head coaches Terry Stotts (Portland) and Kenny Atkinson (Brooklyn) also in the mix. Ham was briefly an assistant with the Lakers, and according to league sources, he is the favorite of the Phil Jackson-Kurt Rambis layer of Lakers decision-makers. “I think those guys want a young coach they can mold a little bit,” one Western Conference executive told Heavy.com. “I do not think Darvin is a pushover by any means. I just think that they want a guy they can point in the direction they want to go, more traditional basketball, using Russell Westbrook a certain way.” -via Heavy.com / May 26, 2022

According to sources, Terry Stotts was asked previously if he would have interest in joining the Lakers as an assistant should he not be hired as a head coach. Stotts, sources said, told the team that he has no interest in a role as a lead assistant. Stotts was approached about joining Frank Vogel in that role last season on the Lakers’ bench and also declined, sources said. -via Los Angeles Times / May 25, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Lakers interviewed former Blazers coach Terry Stotts for franchise’s head coaching job in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Two more assistants will meet with LA in near future — Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 25, 2022