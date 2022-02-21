LeBron James hits the game-winning shot in 2022 All-Star game

A fitting end to the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. LeBron James drilled the game-winning shot to help Team LeBron defeat Team Durant, 163-160.

Of course, defense was optional all throughout the game. The first three quarters were played for fun moments and vying to win for money to go to charity, but the stakes increased in the fourth quarter.

Both teams picked up the intensity, with Joel Embiid trying to attack the paint for Team Durant and Stephen Curry trying to break the record for most points scored in one All-Star game.

In the end, James and Team LeBron are now 5-0 since the league switched to the captain format.

Here is how Team LeBron graded individually from the win:

Stephen Curry: A

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry was the starting point guard, and his 3-point shot was money all throughout the game — until he needed one more 3-pointer to break the record. Despite missing his last six attempts, Curry finished with a 50-piece. He shot 16-of-27 from deep with 30 overall attempts. His confidence was sky high, and he was rewarded with the MVP award.

DeMar DeRozan: B-minus

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan was the starting 2 for Team LeBron. He played 27 minutes and dropped 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, five assists and four rebounds. He hit a clutch mid-range jumper down the stretch that led to the win.

LeBron James: B

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James hit the game-winning shot, but he did not have his most efficient night despite getting open looks. The King still went for 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block late on Embiid. James shot 11-of-24 overall but 2-of-11 from downtown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: A-plus

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis had the most well-rounded game from any player tonight, which is not at all surprising. He went for 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 27 minutes while shooting 15-of-21 from the field. On any other night, that would secure him the MVP award, but Curry’s shooting was on another level.

Story continues

Nikola Jokic: B-minus

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

No ounce of defense from Nikola Jokic, but he still flirted with a triple-double in 21 minutes, the lowest of any starter. The Joker had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on 4-of-5 shooting overall and 2-of-3 from deep. He was the only starter not playing in the fourth quarter, when defense was vital to winning.

Luka Doncic: C-plus

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic played 25 minutes, the most of any reserve, but his only notable stretch was late in the first quarter when he hit two deep 3-pointers to rally and win the quarter.

Darius Garland: C

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The first-time All-Star Darius Garland got plenty of burn on his home court. He finished the game with 13 points on 12 shots, three assists, two steals and one rebound. Definitely could’ve been more efficient, but he still had a fun night to help in the win.

Jarrett Allen: A-minus

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Another first-time All-Star playing for the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen did all the little things to assist in the win. He held his own against a hungry Embiid and fought for extra possessions on the offensive glass. Allen had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes. He was the closing center.

Fred VanVleet: C

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Fred VanVleet played just nine minutes in his first All-Star game after going undrafted. He made two 3s on four attempts to go with three assists.

Jimmy Butler: C-minus

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler also played nine minutes and put up two points, two steals and one assist. He shot 1-of-2 on the night; his only miss was a 3-pointer.

Chris Paul: N/A

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Just before the game started, it was announced Chris Paul would be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks with a thumb injury. He still played two minutes tonight, but he missed his only attempt (pictured above) and had a turnover. Definitely not enough to warrant a grade, so he now needs to focus on healing to get ready for another playoff run with the Phoenix Suns.

1

1