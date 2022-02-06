The Los Angeles Lakers Saturday pulled out an entertaining win against the New York Knicks, 122-115.

This didn’t seem like a game the Lakers would end up winning after the purple and gold trailed by 21 points. The Knicks had everything going on both ends of the floor until halftime arrived.

Julius Randle went cold in the second half after a 20-point first half, and the Knicks put up just 13 points in the third quarter.

Malik Monk ignited the comeback with a massive third quarter, and it went into overtime where LeBron James and Anthony Davis made plays to get the win.

Here is how the Lakers, now 26-28 on the season, graded individually from the win:

Russell Westbrook: F

Russell Westbrook got booed by the home crowd in the first half and got benched for overtime. Both things were justified as the former MVP had a terrible game. He put up five points in 29 minutes with a 1-of-10 clip from the field to go with six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. The Lakers played significantly better without him. He also missed two free throws in the final minute that allowed the Knicks to force overtime.

Malik Monk: A

Malik Monk got the start over Avery Bradley’s place, and he erupted for 25 points in the second half and overtime after a quiet first half. Microwave is his nickname, and he showed that with an 11-of-20 clip overall while making 4-of-8 shots from deep. His ability to penetrate the rim and actually score was huge.

LeBron James: A-plus

LeBron is dealing with left knee soreness and missed the last five games. In his first game back, he played 40 minutes and dropped a 29-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He shot 13-of-24 overall and 2-of-7 from deep, but the Lakers needed him for every single minute to get this win.

Stanley Johnson: B-minus

Stanley Johnson couldn’t handle Randle and ended up fouling four times which limited his minutes; he played just 22. However, he put up nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Story continues

Anthony Davis: A-plus

Anthony Davis was everywhere, and his strong stretch continued. He posted a ridiculous stat line: 28 points on 13-of-19 shooting, 17 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals. The Lakers needed to pair this version of AD with James, and they got a win in the first game they got a chance to do so.

Trevor Ariza: B

Trevor Ariza played 35 minutes off the bench since Carmelo Anthony is dealing with a hamstring strain, and he came up big. Ariza posted 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. He took way too many 3-point attempts going 2-of-7, but he made a big one in overtime that helped put away New York.

Talen Horton-Tucker: C

Talen Horton-Tucker played 24 minutes off the bench and replaced Westbrook as the point guard in overtime. He struggled with his shot (1-of-6 overall, 0-of-3 from deep) but made a big basket in overtime to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. His length against New York’s wings was definitely clutch.

Austin Reaves: B

Austin Reaves played only 18 minutes off the bench, but he had a solid game. He finished with nine points, three rebounds and a block, which was likely the play he made on RJ Barrett when the Knicks wing tried to go at him on an isolation play. Reaves stopped him. Reaves also drew three straight fouls and made all five of his free throws.

Avery Bradley: F

Avery Bradley got removed from the starting lineup, and he also had a rough game. He missed both of his 3s in 13 minutes while fouling three times. Not a good outing for Bradley.

1

1