Lebron James could return today vs. Bulls after he tests his foot in pregame warmups

LeBron James hasn’t played since Feb. 26. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James could play as early as today against the Chicago Bulls.

After the Los Angeles Lakers upgraded James from doubtful to questionable ahead of the team’s 3:30 p.m. tip-off, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported James would test the foot that’s kept him out since Feb. 26 during pregame warm-ups. If all goes well, the Lakers could get James back on the court with eight games left in the regular season.

James missed the previous 13 games after he suffered a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks exactly a month ago. He denied a report that he planned to return for the final week of the season after James began on-court activities for the first time since his injury.

A return this soon could boost the Laker’s postseason hopes. Los Angeles went 8-5 without James and currently owns the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers’ 37-37 record is also tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves – who have the No. 7 seed — and the New Orleans Pelicans — who have the No. 9 seed. Los Angeles is also, oddly enough, only two games back from the No. 4 seed, currently held by the Phoenix Suns.