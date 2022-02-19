NBA Twitter reacts to Josh Giddey’s Rising Stars Challenge performance

The Hamden Journal

LeBron James calls Thunder GM Sam Presti the real MVP

During All-Star weekend media availability, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey and would answer the question by praising Thunder GM Sam Presti:

“The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He the MVP. I mean, Josh Giddey is great, but Sam Presti — I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy’s pretty damn good.”

Pretty high praise from arguably the greatest player of all time. Presti gets praised all the time for his elite drafting — as he should — but I’m sure it must be a little bit more special coming from LeBron James himself.

