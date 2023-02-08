LeBron James Becomes The NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader, Passing Kareem – The Hamden Journal

There hasn’t been a lot to celebrate for Lakers fans this season, but tonight LeBron James delivered something special. With a fallaway jumper at the end of third quarter, James scored his 38,388th point, making him the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

It was a made for TV moment as The King moved past fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Jabbar in attendance to see the record broken.

Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy before the game. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 7′ 2″ Kareem played 20 years in the league — a remarkable stretch of longevity — and had a nearly unblockable go-to shot in his arsenal, the skyhook. Given those attributes, many considered his most points record unbreakable by another mortal. But then came LeBron James.

Like his predecessor, James is also in his 20th season. While not 7′ 2″, the 6′ 8″James — who conservatively clocks in at 250 pounds — is an unrivaled athlete who reportedly spends $1 million a year to keep his already remarkable physique in top shape.

That decision has paid off throughout James’ career. Over the course of his two-decade campaign, James has gone to the NBA Finals 10 times, including eight times in a row. Those playoff runs are the equivalent of three additional seasons played on top of James’ 20-year regular season career. Despite all that, he remained remarkably injury free well into his 30s. And he’s not done yet.

While James has begun to miss more games each season in the past few years, his production when he is on the court is still remarkably high. In fact, James currently has his second-highest season scoring average at 30.3, second only to his third season in the league, when he was 21 years old and averaged 31.4 points per game.

Nike founder Phil Knight sitting beside LeBron James’ sons Bryce and Bronny at the Lakers game tonight (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While debates continue to rage about who the greatest player all time is, often centered around the number of championships won, James has doubtlessly set himself apart with tonight’s achievement. While many players have won multiple championships — which James has done four times — there is only one all-time scoring leader. That honor now belongs to LeBron James.

All Time NBA Scoring Leaders