Lebanese struggle to keep warm in the town of Ain Qenia in the Hasbaya district, south of the country, as a winter storm slams the region. Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as among the planet’s worst since the 1850s. It is widely blamed on nepotism and corruption among the country’s ruling class. Around 80 percent of Lebanon’s population is now estimated to be living under the poverty line.