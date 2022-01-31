Leatherface is back in the gruesome trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The cast of Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is here, and it’s as bloody and brutal as Leatherface fans have come to expect from the series. The new film marks the ninth entry into the storied franchise, but ignores all seven of the follow-up films to serve as a direct sequel to the original 1974 movie that changed the horror genre forever.

In the trailer, a new group of friends in the present day move to Harlow, Texas to start a new life with a brand new business. But they make the unfortunate mistake of disrupting the home of Leatherface, and the horrifying serial killer selects them as his next target, bringing his reign of terror back to the town.

The trailer has some moments of humor that come from the choice to set the film in the present, including a busload of people who threaten to record Leatherface on their phones and “cancel” him, only to moments later find themselves canceled via bloody chainsaw.

The movie stars Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson. Olwen Fouéré plays Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of the original massacre in the first film. Marilyn Burns, who played the character in the original film, died in 2014. In the trailer, Hardesty is determined to stop Leatherface permanently, but if the film does well for Netflix, surely they’ll green-light a tenth outing for the mysterious murderer.

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano), and written by Chris Thomas Devlin, with a story from Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues (who together wrote Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead).

The film hits Netflix on February 18.

The previous seven sequels were more than a bit uneven in their characterization of Leatherface, so it’ll be interesting to see if the new TCM follows the original more closely, or if they go in a brand new direction completely.