Leaked security video from inside Robb Elementary School shows police officers stopping for hand sanitizer and running away from the gunman

A screenshot from a video of the Robb Elementary School shooting. An officer is seen stopping for hand sanitizer in the building.Austin American-Statesman

Video released by the Austin American-Statesman shows footage from inside Robb Elementary School.

Officers are seen loitering for 77 minutes on May 24 as the school shooter continues his attack.

Police are also seen pacing in the hall, stopping for hand sanitizer, and running from the gunman.

In security footage obtained and released by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, police can be seen loitering in a hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 for more than 77 minutes and running away from the gunman who killed 21 people.

In the video, one officer, wearing a helmet and ballistic vest, pauses to use a hallway hand-sanitizer dispenser shortly before officers breach the classroom and kill the shooter.

The four-minute video, which condenses clips from inside and outside the school during the May 24 shooting, shows the shooter crash his truck on school property before entering the building. As he walks through the hallway, a young student can be seen rounding a corner, seeing the gunman, and running away as the man turns to enter a classroom toward the end of the hall. The gunman can then be heard firing inside the classroom for 2 1/2 minutes.

The clip also shows more than two dozen officers, some in tactical gear, waiting for more than an hour outside the classroom while the gunman is barricaded inside it. Several officers are seen running away from the classroom door after hearing shots fired.

While they waited, children and teachers inside the building called 911 and begged for help.

Ultimately, 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers were killed.

The video’s release has been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate as Uvalde police officers have changed their story about the events of the shooting more than a dozen times.

“That video needs to be released, as well as the audio,” Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas told the Austin, Texas, ABC affiliate KVUE in an interview on Monday afternoon before the leak. “The Texans need to know. But, frankly, the people of Uvalde, they deserve to get to know exactly what happened. And I urge that it happen very quickly.”

Story continues

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chair of the special Texas House committee investigating the shooting, tweeted earlier Wednesday that the footage would be released Sunday.

“The Committee will convene at 2 PM on Sunday in Uvalde,” Burrows’ statement said. “We will meet with members of the community first, and provide them an opportunity to see the hallway video and discuss our preliminary report. Very soon thereafter, we will release both to the public.”

A spokesperson for Burrows did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider