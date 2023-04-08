Leaked Pentagon docs show Russian intelligence compromised by US

Leaked classified documents detailing U.S. national security secrets regarding Ukraine, China, and the Middle East reportedly show just how deeply the Pentagon has infiltrated Russian intelligence services.

The documents, which surfaced on Twitter, Telegram, message board 4chan and elsewhere on Friday, contain warnings to US intelligence agencies ahead of Russian attacks in Ukraine and even include details about specific intended targets, The New York Times reported.

They also depict how the war has ravaged both sides in the conflict — illustrating a Russian military that is both compromised and depleted and a Ukrainian army low on air defense ammunition.

The classified documents also reportedly reveal US efforts to spy on Ukraine’s top political and military leaders and the plan developed with NATO to help Ukraine launch a counterattack.

One of the leaks includes “a secret plan to prepare and equip nine brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the US and NATO for the spring offensive,” a Telegram account that posted documents said.

The leaked documents reportedly include a plan by the U.S. and NATO to prepare Ukraine for a spring counteroffensive. AFP via Getty Images





The leak also shows how U.S. intelligence has been able to warn Ukraine of Russian attacks in real time. AFP via Getty Images

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the Defense Department “made a formal referral” of the matter to the Justice Department.

“We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation,” a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he met with senior military staff to discuss “measures to prevent the leakage of information.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are clinging to the key city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow is threatening a major supply route, according to the British Ministry of Defense said Friday.

“Russian has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town center,” the Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update Saturday. “Ukraine’s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened.”

Fighting also continued in other parts of the country including in Adviivka, about 100 miles south of Bakhmut, where Russian forces bombed a chemical plant, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

While fighting continues across Ukraine, peace talks remain stalled.





Zelensky said that Ukraine will not stop fighting with Russia until it retakes Crimea, which Russia invaded in February 2014. YouTube/Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky said that fighting with Russia will only stop after Ukraine retakes Crimea, the southern peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014, even as the West urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help broker a peace deal between the warring countries.

Zelensky made the statement during a late Friday address after announcing a Ramadan event with the Ukrainian Head of State at the Crimean Tartar cultural center in Kyiv.

“The world should know: respect and order will return to international relations only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea, when there is freedom there – just like everywhere else in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s comments came a day after his envoy on Crimea said Russia has two choices — abandon Crimea or dig in for a fight.

“To minimize Ukrainian military losses, minimize threats to civilians who live in occupied territories, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure, Ukraine plans to give Russia a choice on how to leave Crimea,” Tamila Tasheva told Politico. “If they don’t agree to leave voluntarily, Ukraine will continue to liberate its land by military means.”

Meanwhile, some Western countries are urging China to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

French leader Emmanuel Macron urged Xi to broker that deal during his visit to Beijing this week.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses, and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told his Chinese counterpart, who said that France and China have the “ability and responsibility” to protect global peace, BBC reported.

China previously released its own peace plan, but Western countries have criticized it with claims that it favors Russia.

Russia said China has “a very effective and commanding potential for mediation,” but that peace talks have completely stalled.

“The situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a peaceful settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding Russia had “no choice” but to continue with the war.