Leah Remini shares rare photo of her teen daughter on prom night

Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagan, will soon be empty nesters.

“Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast,” Remini wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down.”

In the photo, the “King of Queens” star, 51, and Pagan, 54, are seen posing with their 17-year-old daughter, Sofia, who is wearing a green gown. Behind them are festive balloons that spell out the word PROM.

Pagan, an actor-turned-entrepreneur shared an emotional video on his Instagram. “I can’t even say how I’m feeling because I’m really so overwhelmed with emotion,” he said. “My little girl is graduating and off to college.’

In his caption, Pagan noted that his wife of 8 years, “killed with the festivities! Nobody throws a party like @leahremini!”

Launch Of Gucci Children’s Collection (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Last month, Remini posted a throwback photo of Sofia as a little girl.

“This is the last day of high school for our baby girl,” Remini wrote. “It feels like we dropped off our little nugget at kindergarten just yesterday. Her dad and I are a mess, as one could imagine. Angelo asked me last night, ‘so Leah, what’s the future holds with our little girl going off to college?’ I, of course, cried and said, ‘I can’t see a future yet without our daughter here every day in our house.’”

“I am so proud of Sofia,” the actor continued “Yet I’m scared and sad. I don’t know what my life was like before our daughter. So I’m open to all advice. Parents, how did you deal with this?”

Related Video: