20th Century Studios is developing a reboot of for Hulu, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was a fantasy pic released by 20th Century Fox in 2003, based on the comic book series of the same name from writer Alan Moore and artist Kevin O’Neill. Set in an alternate Victorian Age world, it followed a group of famous contemporary fantasy, science fiction, and adventure characters—including Captain Nemo, Dorian Gray and Tom Sawyer—as they teamed up on a secret mission.

The League of Extraordinary Gentleman comics were first introduced in 1999. Stephen Norrington directed the original film adaptation, starring Sean Connery, which was reputed to be the reason he retired from acting—so miserable was his experience on set. James Dale Robinson wrote the script, with Naseeruddin Shah, Peta Wilson, Tony Curran, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng and Richard Roxburgh rounding out the cast.

While multiple attempts at a League reboot have been made in the past, with one conceived as a female-centric take, they’ve thus far been to no avail. BAFTA Award nominee Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road) will adapt the script this time around. Susan Montford and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff will produce alongside Don Murphy, who also produced the original.