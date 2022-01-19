Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

You don’t see this very often.

Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla

TSLA,

-1.82% ,

on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide.

KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%.